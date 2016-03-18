B. Sagintayev took part in sitting of Eurasian Economic Commission Council in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev took part in the sitting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission in Moscow.

As Primeminister.kz informs, most of the topics discussed at the sitting were about the initiatives voiced by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in his address to the heads of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union within the framework of the presidency of Kazakhstan in the EEU structures.

The members of the EEC Council discussed the issues of removal of barriers, prohibitions and other restrictions in the markets of the EEU. The participants of the event reached an agreement on forming the electronic database of the existing restrictions. In future, business communities of the EEU member states will have an opportunity to familiarize with the work on removal of barriers online.

The participants of the sitting also discussed an opportunity of establishment of Eurasian technological platforms in the industrial sphere, which is going to allow to effectively use the innovation potential of the states and have the firm foundation for mutually beneficial cooperation.