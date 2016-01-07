  • kz
    B. Saunders: I&#39;ll fight Golovkin sooner or later

    11:09, 07 January 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - If Golovkin wants a fight he has to offer good money, the same I can get for a fight with Eubenk Jr., Billy How Saunders told.

    "If Golovkin wants a fight he has to offer good money, the same I can get for a fight with Eubenk Jr. I am a champion now and have a lot of options. Of course, I will fight Golovkin sooner or later because he needs my belt for unification. Yet, I do not exclude this fight taking place as early as this spring. I would like this fight to happen in England. I'm even ready for a slight discount," the official GGG account on VKontakte social network cites the British boxer.

    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
