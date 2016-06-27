B. Sultanov: Government debt management under strict control

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The government debt management is under strict control, Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov told at the meeting with people today.

"Given we had a slowdown of the economic development pace and the GDP growth being higher than the government debt over the previous years we had the issue of the government debt in safety," B. Sultanov said.

As the minister noted, the decision to handle the budget deficit more carefully was made due to the slowdown of the economic development pace.

"We will work on reduction of the budget deficit, which equals 2% to the GDP now, over the next several years. I would like to assure everyone that the management of the government debt is under strict control," B. Sultanov said.