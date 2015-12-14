B. Utemuratov re-elected as president of Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan by 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A conference of the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan was held today, where the results of the work of the organization in the period from 2012 through 2015 were summed up.

Upon completion of the discussion of the results of the work of the federation, Bulat Utemuratov was re-elected to the post of the president of the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan by 2019.

As Bulat Utemuratov noted, the year 2015 has become a year of completing the process of development of tennis infrastructure of the country. Compared to 2011 the number of courts grew two times.

"Presently, Kazakhstan has more than 100 hard and clay tennis courts. It was the most intensive tennis period in the history of the country. We have successfully held over 200 international tournaments, which was highly praised by the International and Asian Tennis Federations," he added.