Baby elephant saves her 'drowning' friend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kham Lha is a baby elephant living in the Elephant Nature Park operated by the Save Elephant Foundation in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

The video below shows how this brave little elephant saved her friend Darrick Thomson from 'drowning'.



Darrick was calling Kham Lha while staying in the water (he was not 'drowning' actually and was fine) and the latter understood his words as a call for help and immediately rushed into the water, sheltered him and allowed him to stay on the surface.



Thomson saved Kham Lha in 2015 and she remembers it still.



According to CNN, the Save Elephant Foundation has rescued more than 70 elephants, most of them elderly or physically compromised. They allow the elephants to roam free and form bonds among themselves.



