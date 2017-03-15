Baby hatch is a cradle of hope – Majilis Deputy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Majilis Deputy Bakytgul Khamenova raised again the problem of installation of baby hatches installation across Kazakhstan.

The question was submitted to Prime Minister of the country Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

Khamenova expressed concern over increased number of cases of finding newborns in waste bins and public places. “As per the data provided by the Prosecutor General’s Office, 15 criminal cases were launched in 2016 under the Article 119 “Child Endangerment.” In three months of 2017, the law-enforcement structures have recorded 8 similar incidents. Unfortunately, the number of such situations is growing,” she said.

In her opinion, the education institutions of the country should adopt a programme of spiritual and humanitarian values.

“To my mind, it is high time for the Women’s Affairs and Family Policy Commission and public organizations to unite their efforts and raise the issue of installing baby hatches across Kazakhstan. In many western countries, such “cradles of hope” are installed near health institutions and helped save lives of thousands of babies. Baby hatches can be one of the ways of solving the given problem,” the Deputy stressed.