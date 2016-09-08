Baby Stalin born in Russia

VORONEZH. KAZINFORM A family from the central Russian city of Voronezh has decided on naming their newborn son Stalin, the local civil registration office said on Thursday.

"The family made this decision deliberately," the office spokesman said, adding that no one in the region had given such names to boys in the past 12 years.

In 2014, a family from the Russian city of Perm named their son Lucifer. Last year, parents from the Sverdlovsk Region in the Urals influenced by the popular Game of Thrones TV series named their son Theon.



Source: TASS

Photo: © Egor Aleev/TASS