ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet has put East Kazakhstan region on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

"Occasional rains are expected to hit East Kazakhstan region on September 11. Chances of thunderstorm and hail will be high across the region. Wind with gusts ranging between 15-20 mps, sometimes 25 mps is set to batter the region as well," Kazhydromet said in a statement.