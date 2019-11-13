  • kz
    Bad weather alert issued for N Kazakhstan

    12:55, 13 November 2019
    NORTH KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – Fog, black ice, and blizzard are in store for North Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Parts of North Kazakhstan region will see fog, black ice, and blizzard on November 13. Northeastern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the region on November 14.

    Chances of foggy and slippery conditions will be high in Petropavlovsk on November 13. Gusty wind will batter the city on November 14.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
