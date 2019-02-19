Bad weather approaching S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bad weather is forecast for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, ice slick and southwest wind gusting 15-20 m/s are expected to hit Kyzylorda region on February 20-22. Chances of storm are high.



Turkestan region is expected to face tomorrow fog, ice slick, snowstorm and wind gusting 15-20 m/s, up to 23-28 m/s.



Heavy precipitations and strong southwest wind are to sweep across Shymkent on February 20. Chances of storm are high.