Bad weather blamed for multi-vehicle collision in Akmola rgn

ASTANA-KAZINFORM - Multi-vehicle collision has happened on the Astana-Karaganda highway near Shoptikol village today, Kazinform reports.

Witnesses say over 10 vehicles collided on the highway. Police and paramedics are working at the scene.



"There are so many damaged cars here. I am not sure about casualties," one of the witnesses said.



According to Gulnara Pinchuk, spokesperson of the Akmola regional internal affairs department, a special group was sent to the scene. More details will follow.



Bad weather conditions, including fog and black ice, may have caused the accident.



