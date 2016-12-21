  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Bad weather causes delay of dozens of flights in Almaty

    10:25, 21 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Bad weather has caused delays of a number of flights at the Almaty International Airport, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    26 flights from Almaty to Sheremetyevo, Kyzylorda, Aktau, Tehran, Astana, Frankfurt, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Moscow, Uralsk, Bangkok, Istanbul, Bishkek, Urumqi, Samara, and Aktau were delayed.

    Thankfully, no flights were canceled.

    Recall that 23 flights were delayed at the airport yesterday, December 20.  

    Tags:
    Almaty Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!