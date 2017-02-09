Bad weather causes road closure in Astana, 4 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Traffic restrictions have been imposed in four regions of Kazakhstan and Astana city due to bad weather today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

Authorities of Astana city were forced to close the Astana-Karaganda highway for public and freight transport due to worsening weather conditions at 2:00 p.m. due to deep freeze, blizzard and poor visibility.



The Usharal-Dostyk motorway was shut down for all types of transport in Almaty region for drifting snow and poor visibility at 1:30 p.m.



Authorities in East Kazakhstan region closed the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Semey, the Semey-Kainar and the Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk highways earlier today as well. Traffic restrictions were imposed for all types of transport due to blizzard and poor visibility.



Bad weather was the reason for roads closure in Karaganda region.



The Pavlodar-Sherbakty and the Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highways were shut down for all types of transport due to blizzard and poor visibility in Pavlodar region.