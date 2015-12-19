  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Bad weather delayed flights in Almaty, Astana

    11:21, 19 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Several flights have been delayed in Almaty and Astana due to adverse weather conditions.

    According to Astana international airport, arrival of Astana - Taldykorgan flight is delayed. In addition, departure of Astana - Aktobe and Astana - Urumqi flights was canceled. Furthermore, according to Almaty international airport there were delayed departing flights including Almaty - Karaganda, Almaty - Urumqi, Almaty - Amsterdam (due to technical reasons). There were also delayed flights arriving from Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Astana, Urumqi, Ho Chi Minh City. Flights Almaty - Uralsk, Almaty - Jebel Ali (Al Maktoum), Almaty - Urumqi were canceled as well. Strong wind, blowing snow persist in Astana city. The air temperature is -12 degrees below zero. According weather forecasters, snow fell in Almaty during the night, air temperature dropped to -3 degrees below zero

    Tags:
    Astana Almaty Kazhydromet Transport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!