Bad weather delays, cancels flights in Astana and Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Bad weather delayed and canceled several flights at the international airports in Astana and Almaty this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Two flights to Atyrau and Urdzhar operated by Air Astana company were canceled at the Almaty International Airport. Cancelation of flights from Urdzhar and Atyrau was announced as well. Flights from Kyzylorda, Pavlodar and Astana to Almaty were delayed.



Astana-Atyrau flight operated by China Southern company was delayed at the Astana International Airport. Bek Air's flight from Astana to Kyzylorda was canceled.