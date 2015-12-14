Bad weather delays flights in Almaty, Astana

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Several flights have been delayed in the cities of Almaty and Astana due to poor weather conditions.

Four flights Almaty-Urumqi, Almaty-Ashgabat, Almaty-Aktobe and Almaty-Amsterdam were delayed at the Almaty International Airport. Dense fog also delayed flights from Almaty to Astana, Aktobe, Uralsk, Shymkent and Dushanbe. Flights Astana-Uralsk, Astana-Aktobe and Astana-Urumqi were delayed at the Astana International Airport.