    Bad weather delays flights in Almaty, Astana

    10:14, 14 December 2015
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Several flights have been delayed in the cities of Almaty and Astana due to poor weather conditions.

    Four flights Almaty-Urumqi, Almaty-Ashgabat, Almaty-Aktobe and Almaty-Amsterdam were delayed at the Almaty International Airport. Dense fog also delayed flights from Almaty to Astana, Aktobe, Uralsk, Shymkent and Dushanbe. Flights Astana-Uralsk, Astana-Aktobe and Astana-Urumqi were delayed at the Astana International Airport.

    Tags:
    Astana Almaty Weather in Kazakhstan News
