Bad weather forecast for most parts of Kazakhstan on September 20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather, rain, strong wind are forecast for the most parts of Kazakhstan on September 20. The weather without precipitation is expected only in western regions of the country, "Kazhydromet" informs.

Strong wind is forecast for Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions. Fog and strong wind are expected in spots in Karaganda region. Fog is expected at night and during the day in spots as well as strong wind in Akmola region. Mangystau also could have some fog at night.

A high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Kostanay regions.