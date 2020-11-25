  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Bad weather heading to 6 rgns of Kazakhstan

    22:35, 25 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather warnings have been issued for six regions of Kazakhstan due to worsening weather conditions, Kazinform reports.

    Meteorologists predict that fog will blanket Karaganda region on November 26-27.

    Foggy conditions will be observed in Akmola and Kostanay regions as well.

    Fog, black ice, blizzard, southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for West Kazakhstan region on November 26.

    Heavy downpour turning to snow will douse Mangistau region. Parts of the region will see fog and ice slick on the roads.

    Severe weather conditions are forecast for Ust-Kamenogorsk city, the town of Ridder and Novaya Bukhtarma settlement on November 26.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!