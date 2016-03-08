  • kz
    Bad weather keeps roads closed in 3 regions of Kazakhstan

    12:18, 08 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bad weather keeps roads closed in three regions of Kazakhstan - Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

    Sections of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty and Astana-Petropavlovsk highways were shut down in Akmola region due to ground blizzard and poor visibility on March 7.
    Vehicular restrictions were imposed in Kostanay region on Mamlyutka-Kostanay and Yekaterinburg-Almaty motorways for bad weather as well.
    All roads were closed in North Kazakhstan region due to blowing snow and zero visibility.

    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
