    Bad weather keeps roads closed in four regions of Kazakhstan

    08:39, 24 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Authorities in Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions were forced to shut down roads due to bad weather.

    Sections of the Kostanay-Auliekol-Surgan, Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk, Zhaksy-Yessil-Buzuluk, Yekaterinburg-Almaty and North Kazakhstan region-Atbassar highways were closed in Akmola region because of thick black ice covering local roads.
    Snowfall, blizzard and poor visibility shut down sections of the Aktobe-Rodnikovka-Martuk and Karabutak-Kostanay motorways for all types of transport in Aktobe region.
    Authorities of Kostanay region closed sections of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty, Mamlyutka-Kostanay, Karabutak-Denisovka and Denisovka-Zhitikara-Myktykol highways due to pouring rain and black ice.
    Vehicular restrictions were imposed on all roads in North Kazakhstan region for the same reason.

    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
