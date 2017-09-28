Bad weather not to get in the way of Tour Almaty 2017 int'l race

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Organizers of the Tour Almaty 2017 international race promise that the sports event will happen in any meteorological conditions, Kazinform reports.

Earlier, meteorologists issued a storm warning for Almaty region predicting occasional rains and snow on September 29-30. According to them, mercury will drop to -3°С at night on September 30 - October 1.



But, according to the organizers of this year's Tour Almaty international race, the bad weather forecast will not get in the way of the much anticipated event.



Amanbek Kulchikov, President of the Kazakhstan Cycling Federation, said that all technical issues had been solved. "We will try to do our best. We've spent 6 months preparing for this event. Let's hope everything goes well," he said.



As a reminder, the Tour Almaty international race gained a new status of the marathon cycling race this year in accordance with the regulations of the International Cycling Union (UCI). It will be held in two stages from September 30 till October 1.