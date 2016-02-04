  • kz
    Bad weather shuts down roads in four regions of Kazakhstan

    17:31, 04 February 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bad weather forced authorities in four regions of Kazakhstan to shut down roads, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Blizzard closed sections of the Kostanay-Auliyekol-Surgan, Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk and Karaganda region-Arkalyk-Akmola region highways in Kostanay region.
    A section of the Ucharal-Dostyk highway was shut down for all types of transport in Almaty region due to stiff wind, blowing snow and poor visibility.
    Blowing snow and poor visibility led to closure of sections of the Kostanay-Auliyekol-Surgan, Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk, Zhaksy-Yessil-Buzuluk and Yekaterinburg-Almaty highways for all types of transport.
    Authorities in Aktobe region closed a section of the Samara-Shymkent highway due to blizzard and poor visibility as well.

    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
