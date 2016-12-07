Bad weather shuts down toads in 2 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bad weather conditions in several regions of Kazakhstan shut down roads for traffic, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Sections of the Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk and Kurchum-Kalzhyr highways were closed due to blizzard and poor visibility for all types of transport.



Traffic restrictions were imposed at a section of the Zhalagash-Zhossaly highway in Kyzylorda region due to flooding.