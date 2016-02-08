Bad weather shutters roads in three regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roads remain closed in three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry.

Authorities in Almaty region shut down a section of the Usharal-Dostyk highway for all types of transport due to stiff wind, blizzard and zero visibility.

Sections of the Semey-Russia, Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk, Charsk-Bakyrchik, Voskresenovka-Petropavlovka-Shelekhovo-Bel-Agash-Dmitriyevka, Novopokrovka-Petropavlovka-Zubaiyr-Baitanat, and Semey-Karaul motorways remain closed in East Kazakhstan region due to blowing snow and poor visibility.

Sections of Yelenovka-Arykbalyk-Chistopolye-Yessil, and Saumalkol-Novoishimskoye-Chervonnoye highways were shut down in North Kazakhstan region as well.