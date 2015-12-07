Bad weather to remain in Kazakhstan on December 7

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather, precipitation, snow in particular, fog, ice-slick and strong wind will remain in most parts of Kazakhstan on December 7.

Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions will have fog, ice-slick and strong wind today. Fog in spots, ice-slick and strong wind are expected in Kyzylorda and West Kazakhstan regions.

Ice-slick, strong wind and blizzard are forecast for Akmola, Aktobe and North Kazakhstan regions.

Strong wind and blizzard are expected in Pavlodar region today as well.

Fog, and strong wind are forecast for Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan regions today.

Fog in spots, ice-slick and strong wind are also forecast for Atyrau region for today.

Mangystau region will have fog today.