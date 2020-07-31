  • kz
    Badminton World Federation cancels four Asian tournaments

    11:53, 31 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has announced the cancellation of four Asian tournaments, Kazinform reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

    After consulting with individual organizing committees, BWF had to cancel the Taipei Open (September 1-6) and the Korean Open in Incheon (September 8-13). In addition, it was decided to cancel the Chinese Open in Changzhou (September 15-20) and the Japanese Open in Tokyo (September 22-27).

    «These cancellation decisions are in the interest of the health of players, spectators, volunteers and member associations», said BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund.


