Baffling wind, rain and fog to batter Kazakhstan Oct 16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Baffling wind, rain and fog are expected to batter Kazakhstan on October 16, Kazhydromet reports.

Southwest wind will roll across the Kazakh capital tomorrow at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

Heavy rains and fog are forecast to hit Akmola region on Wednesday with wind predicted gusting up to 23-28 m/s.

Patches of fog will blanket Kostanay region, the high wind will sweep across the region at a speed of 23-28 m/s locally.