Baffling wind, rain and fog to batter Kazakhstan Oct 16
16:27, 15 October 2019
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Baffling wind, rain and fog are expected to batter Kazakhstan on October 16, Kazhydromet reports.
Southwest wind will roll across the Kazakh capital tomorrow at a speed of 15-20 m/s.
Heavy rains and fog are forecast to hit Akmola region on Wednesday with wind predicted gusting up to 23-28 m/s.
Patches of fog will blanket Kostanay region, the high wind will sweep across the region at a speed of 23-28 m/s locally.