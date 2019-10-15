  • kz
    •

    Baffling wind, rain and fog to batter Kazakhstan Oct 16

    16:27, 15 October 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Baffling wind, rain and fog are expected to batter Kazakhstan on October 16, Kazhydromet reports.

    Southwest wind will roll across the Kazakh capital tomorrow at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

    Heavy rains and fog are forecast to hit Akmola region on Wednesday with wind predicted gusting up to 23-28 m/s.

    Patches of fog will blanket Kostanay region, the high wind will sweep across the region at a speed of 23-28 m/s locally.

