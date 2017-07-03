Bahrain, Kazakhstan discuss education cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bahraini Education Minister, Dr. Majid bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, today received the Kazakh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Bakyt Batyrshayev, and discussed areas of cooperation in the fields of education and higher education, WAM reports.

According to the Bahrain News Agency, the minister informed the ambassador about a number of projects implemented by the Kingdom of Bahrain to develop education at local and international levels, including the UNESCO King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa Prize for the Use of Information and Communication Technologies, which has achieved an outstanding success in encouraging innovations in teaching and learning that leverage technology to improve educational outcomes.

He also cited the Bahrain-based UNESCO Regional Centre for Information Communication Technology, which aims to serve the ICT needs of the region by building local capacity and capability to produce a home grown ICT industry fully capable of fulfilling local needs.