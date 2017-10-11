Bahrain: Peace, security and stability cannot be achieved with existence of nuclear weapons

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kingdom of Bahrain has said that the establishment of the foundations of peace, security, and stability in the world cannot be achieved with the existence of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, and the firm stance of the Kingdom on disarmament and international security issues, WAM reports.

This came during a speech delivered by the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the UN, Ambassador Jamal Faris Alrowaiei, in the General Debate of the Committee on Disarmament and International Security of the United Nations General Assembly.

Bahrain News Agency quoted Alrowaiei as referring to the kingdom's stance, which stresses the need to achieve universal adherence to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, taking into account the right of all peoples to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

He also highlighted the need for Israel to implement the decision of the Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons of 1995, concerning the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East, and Iran's implementation of Security Council Resolution No. 2231 on the nuclear agreement and its compliance with the International Safeguards System of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The Bahraini diplomat also pointed out the importance of preventing the weaponization of outer space, which is a common property that should not be exploited to threaten the security and peace of the world and its utilisation exclusively for peaceful purposes, affirming the commitment of the Kingdom of Bahrain to work with the international community to achieve progress on all disarmament and security issues of the world.