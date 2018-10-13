Bahrain to back construction of school in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Mayor Bakhyt Sultanov and Secretary-General of the Royal Bahraini Charity Foundation Mustafa Ali Mohammed Al-Sayed had talks in Astana, Astana administration's official website reads.

The parties debated an opportunity of constriction of an educational establishment in Astana. In 2014, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa paid an official visit to Kazakhstan. An agreement was achieved then on construction of a social facility to become a symbol of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Astana.



The Astana Mayor promised to render all-round support to the initiative of the Royal Bahraini Charity Foundation. In his turn, Mustafa Ali Mohammed Al-Sayed expressed satisfaction with the relations and process of negotiations.



The high guest hopes that the future building will successfully complement unusual architecture of Astana. "There are no two similar buildings, no similar streets in Astana," he added.



Mustafa Ali Mohammed Al-Sayed said that the two nations have too much in common. He also expressed hope that Kazakhstan and Bahrain will announce the start of the school construction project in Astana by the Royal Bahraini Charity Foundation on December 16-17 this year.