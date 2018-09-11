Baigazin's ‘River' to represent Kazakhstan at prestigious film festivals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Emir Baigazin's drama Ozen (River) will represent Kazakhstan at upcoming prestigious film festivals in Toronto, Tokyo, Warsaw and Brisbane, Kazinform reports.

Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, broke the news Tuesday.



He also congratulated Emir Baigazin on claiming one of the top honors of the Venice Film Festival. Recall that Baigazin was named the Best Film Director in the Horizons Competition of the 75th Venice Film Festival for his work on Ozen last week.



"Emir, I wholeheartedly congratulate you on this amazing and meaningful victory!," Minister Mukhamediuly shared words of congratulations on his Facebook page.



Ozen completes Baigazin's trilogy about five brothers, which also includes The Lessons of Harmony and Wounded Angel dramas.