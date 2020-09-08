Baikonur city extends quarantine until Sept 21

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – Despite the improved epidemic situation, the quarantine has been extended till September 20, 2020 in the city of Baikonur by the decision of the city administration, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the city administration, the city has reported relatively few cases of COVID-19. Thus, mere 6 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last three weeks. It also said that the number of COVID-19 patients in the city’s hospitals has dropped to 3.

Despite the improved epidemic situation, Head of the City Administration Konstantin Busygin has decided to extend the quarantine till September 20, 2020.

In accordance with the decision, eateries are allowed to operate from 11:00am until 11:00pm.

Notably, mass gatherings, including family, corporate and commemorative events are still not allowed.

Entry of citizens invited by locals into the city is also banned.

According to the Operational Headquarters, the city of Baikonur has reported a total of 1,037 COVID-19 cases since June 1 to September 7, 2020, 465 have been discharged from hospitals, and 67 have died from COVID-19.