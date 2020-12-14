Baikonur extends quarantine until Dec 28

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Baikonur extended quarantine restrictions for two weeks more until December 28, Kazinform correspondent reports. All the current restrictions remain in place.

According to the Baikonur complex regional administration of the Federal Bio-Medical Agency, 1,113 coronavirus cases were recorded in Baikonur city so far. 23 contracted the novel infection for the past two weeks. 11 are staying at hospitals. 509 people recovered during June 1-December 11. The death toll climbed to 69 has not changed for the last two months.