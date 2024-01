BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Baikonur Space Centre is getting ready to launch Soyuz 2-1a rocket lifting the Progress MS-09 cargo spacecraft to International Space Station.

The launch is scheduled for July 10, 2018 at 03:51a.m. by Astana time.



Progress MS-09 is to deliver fuel, foodstuff water and other supplies to the station, Roscosmos press service said.