Baikonur holds preparations for launching Resurs-P

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - A space rocket "Soyuz-2.1b" with an ERS satellite vehicle "Resurs-P" has been installed on the launch pad number 31 at Baikonur Cosmodrome, the press service of the Russian Space Agency reported.

Experts of the Progress State Research and Production Space Centre and the enterprises of space-rocket industry of Russia are holding preparatory works for launching the space vehicle.

"Soyuz-2.1b" carrier rocket with the Russian remote sensing satellite "Resurs-P" is scheduled for launch in March 12 at 9:56 pm Moscow time.

Earlier spacecraft "Resurs-DK" (June 2006), "Resource-P" №1 (June 2013) and "Resource-P" №2 (December 2014) have been successfully put into orbit, the press service of the Russian Space Agency reported.

Information received from the spacecraft "Resurs-P" is used to support agriculture, forestry and water management activities, and to monitor emergency areas.