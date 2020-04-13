  • kz
    Baikonur is a symbol of human exploration of outer space, President

    09:44, 13 April 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On April 12 President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Cosmonautics Day, Kazinform reports.

    «Today is a wonderful holiday - Cosmonautics Day! Kazakhstan's contribution to the development of world space is obvious. Baikonur is a symbol of human exploration of outer space. We are proud of the Kazakh astronauts! « - The President’s Twitter said.

