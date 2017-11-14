Baikonur prepares for final launch in 2017

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Soyuz MS-07 launch next month will become the last launch to the International Space Station this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.



According to the Roskosmos press service, the specialists are currently testing the spacecraft systems used in approaching and docking with the International Space Station.

Soyuz MS-07 is a Soyuz spaceflight scheduled to be launched on 17 December 2017. It will transport three members of the Expedition 54 crew to the International Space Station. MS-07 will be the 136th flight of a Soyuz spacecraft. The crew will consist of a Russian commander Anton Shkaplerov, as well as Japanese and American flight engineers Norishige Kanai and Scott D. Tingle.

