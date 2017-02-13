Baikonur prepares for Progress MS-05 spacecraft launch

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM The preparations for the Progress MS-05 cargo spacecraft launch are underway at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the Roscosmos’ press service informed, the spacecraft was filled with propellant agents and pressurized gas.

After the fuelling, the spacecraft was moved to the assembly-testing facility for further pre-launch activities.

In an interview with Vesti-24, Director General of Roscosmos Igor Komarov said that the reasons of the loss of the previous Progress MS-04 cargo spacecraft during the launch of the Soyuz-U on December 1, 2016 had been identified fully and all the measures were taken to ensure safe launches of Soyuz from Baikonur cosmodrome.

The launch of the Progress MS-05M cargo spacecraft to the ISS is scheduled for February 22, 2017 at 08:58 Moscow time. The spacecraft will deliver about 2.5 tonnes of cargo to the ISS, including fuel, water, food stuffs, parcels for crew members and compressed oxygen.