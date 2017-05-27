Baikonur prepares for Progress MS-06 launch

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Preparations for the second launch of the year began at Baikonur cosmodrome under the ISS programme, Kazinfom correspondent reports.

Specialists of the Progress Russian Space Center are preparing Soyuz-2.1A carrier rocket for the launch which is expected to bring Progress MS-06 cargo spacecraft to the orbit.





According to the press service of Roscosmos, the final assembly of the Soyuz-2.1A carrier rocket is scheduled for May 30.



Technical management and state commission confirmed the readiness of Progress MS-06 cargo spacecraft for fuelling with rocket fuel components and compressed gases.



The blast-off of Soyuz-2.1A carrier rocket with Progress MS-06 cargo spacecraft on board is scheduled for May 14, 2017 from launch No.31 of Baikonur cosmodrome.