Baikonur preparing for Soyuz next launch

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Another Soyuz-2.1a rocket launch from Baikonur cosmodrome is scheduled to be on exactly one month after the same-class rocket launch, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Roscosmos press service, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket launch off Pad 31 of the Baikonur space port, scheduled for July 14 this year, will place the Russian space remote sensing satellite Kanopus-V-IK and 72 small satellites into orbit.

The "Fregat" upper stage will ensure placing "Kanopus-V-IK" spacecraft and small satellites into three different orbits followed by the upper stage de-orbiting. Such a challenging mission will be realized for the first time in the history of launching small spacecrafts, the press service highlighted.

Recall that after a regular Soyuz-2.1a rocket launch on June 14 this year, the fall of the launch vehicle's detachable parts caused an emergency.