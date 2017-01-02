Baikonur second on launches first time in history

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Statistics show that the U.S. space center at Cape Canaveral was used most often and most actively in the world in 2016, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the News of Cosmonautics.

In total in 2016 16 space stations have been used for launches. And two new launch sites began operating Russian and East China Wenchang.

17 rockets were launched from Cape Canaveral. Also alst year L-1011 carrier aircraft, from which Pegasus XL rocket was launched, took off from Canaveral Air Force Station.

Second and third most used are Baikonur and Kourou Cosmodromes 11 launches each.

Chinese space center Jiuquan is fourth with 9 launches from its launch pads.

On the fifth and sixth places are Chinese Xichang and Indian Sriharikota space centers.