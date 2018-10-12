Baikonur to build 3 kindergartens next year

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Three kindergartens will be built next year in Baikonur, Kyzylorda region, Kazinform reports.

Only one out of 13 kindergartens working in Baikonur complies with Kazakhstan's education standards.



"There are eight secondary schools teaching in Kazakh up to Kazakhstan's standards in Baikonur. There are 1,500 Kazakhstani children receive education up to Russian standards so far. It is planned to transfer them to the Kazakhstan's education system," head of the regional education department Maira Meldebekova said.



As she said, construction of a 600-seat school is being considered there now.