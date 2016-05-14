Baiserke-Agro Holding Chief offers to lease out lands to foreigners depending on size of their investments

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of Baiserke-Agro Holding, member of the Land Reform Commission, Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov, proposes to lease out land parcels to foreigner depending on the amount of their investments.

Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov said he fully backs the idea of allowing foreigners lease Kazakh lands. “However, the lease period should depend on the amount of their investments. The bigger the sum of investments is the longer they can use our lands. Unfortunately, we do not enough reserves for agricultural sector development. That is why we should rationally use the budgetary funds,” he noted.

Besides, Dosmukhambetov backed the idea of selling lands to Kazakh nationals. “If our farmers purchase a land parcel, they can pledge it with a bank, get a loan and cultivate it (…)” he said.

The Head of the Holding familiarized the meeting participants with his experience of attracting investors.

“I invited investors from South Korea. They invested 10 mln U.S. dollars in building a greenhouse and brought new technologies. Today, I receive 60-70 kg of high-quality cucumbers and tomatoes from 1 ha. The whole process of raising the vegetables was automated. Our products are highly evaluated at international competitions. We should teach local population to gain profit from using lands,” added Dosmukhambetov.

According to him, the Commission should consider also the issue regarding unused agricultural lands as well as high interest rates of the banks.