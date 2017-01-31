Baiterek and KazAgro to be reorganized, Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The role of the state holdings should be reconsidered, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said in the Message to the people of Kazakhstan noted.

"I instruct the Government to ensure high-quality transformation of Samruk-Kazyna holding. It is necessary to perform complete audit and optimization of both managerial, and production business processes. It should become highly effective, compact and professional. The quality of management and corporate management needs to be raised to the international level.

We should clearly define what should remain state-owned, in which sectors and to what extent of participation.

Natural monopolies and implementation of strategically important projects, including those with participation of multinational corporations should remain under the state. These projects should give multiplicative effect.

Bayterek and Kazagro holdings should be reorganized. They should be the operators on implementation of state development programs. At the same time their functions should be optimized. Everything that can be performed by the private sector, needs to be transferred to business.

Also they should be engaged in attraction of funding from non-state sources for implementation of programs" ¸ - Nursultan Nazarbayev said.