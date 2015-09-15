  • kz
    Baiterek Holding and Bank of China to establish working group on implementation of joint projects

    08:57, 15 September 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Baiterek" National Holding and the Bank of China agreed to establish a working group in order to practically implement a memorandum on cooperation signed within the recent visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to China.

    As earlier reported, "Baiterek" Holding and the Bank of China signed the memorandum on cooperation that provides for cooperation within investment projects. The Bank of China already expressed its readiness to allocate up to 5 bln US dollars for implementation of projects implemented within the industrial-innovation development of Kazakhstan.

    "We consider our last memorandum signed between "Baiterek" Holding and the Bank of China as a large-scale plan that will be implemented in the nearest future," K. Beshimbayev, the Head of "Baiterek" Holding, noted.

    "We hope that will be able to provide the list of projects that are subject to implementation in the nearest future, so we could consider them. We offer to begin with 2-3 projects and then measure our potential," President of the Bank of China Tian Guoli said.

    The Head of "Baiterek" Holding informed Chinese partners that the list of joint projects included small and large-scale projects.

