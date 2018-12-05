Baiterek Holding delegation visits Seoul

SEOUL. KAZINFORM A delegation of Baiterek Holding headed by Deputy CEO Anuar Omarkhojayev paid a working visit to the Republic of Korea.

Among the members of the delegation were Executive Director - member of the Board of the Holding Ainur Kuatova, chiefs of Holding's daughter companies - KazynaCapital Management, Kazakhstan Project Preparation Fund, Development Bank of Kazakhstan and the Housing Construction Guaranteeing Fund.



The purpose of the visit was to boost the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.



The programme of the visit included business meetings with the chiefs of Korea's major companies such as KOLON Investment, EximBank, Hyundai E&C, Korean Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation, Korean Development Institute, K-Sure Trade Insurance Corporation, Korea Housing & Urban Guarantee Corporation, SK Lubricants, Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology. A business workshop on support of joint projects was held as well.



The meetings discussed the implementation of joint projects in medicine, energy, housing and social infrastructure with the use of PPP. The delegation reached agreements with some Korean companies on joining the projects in Kazakhstan under the Holding's support.



The Korean entrepreneurs expressed interest in business workshop ‘Financial and Non-Financial Support of Kazakh-Korean Projects by Baiterek Holding group of companies' organized by the Commerce and Industry Chamber of Korea and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in this country. In particular, the Korean companies showed interest in road construction projects being implemented in Turkestan region.



Anuar Omarkhojayev says the number of Kazakh-Korean joint companies in Kazakhstan exceeds 500 today.



"This proves high trust of Korean business in our country. The Republic of Korea has a vast experience in implementation of the projects in healthcare, education, construction of housing, IT and research technologies. In this regard, I invite Korean business to join the implementation of joint business initiatives in Kazakhstan," he said.