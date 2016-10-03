Baiterek Holding elects new Deputy Chairman of the Board

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Anuar Omarkhodzhayev has been elected as Deputy Chairman of the Board - member of the Board by the decision of the Board of Directors of JSC "National Managing Holding "Baiterek".

Anuar Omarkhodzhayev boasts 20 years of experience in the sphere of international relations and public service, Kazinform has learnt from the holding's press service.



Throughout his professional career he worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and diplomatic representative offices of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University and the University of Bremen.



Mr. Omarkhodzhayev holds the Parasat and Kurmet Orders.