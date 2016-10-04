Baiterek Holding, Eurasian Development Bank to support Kazakhstani exporters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A cooperation agreement in the sphere of export promotion has been signed in Astana today within the framework of the 13th Interregional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia.

Yerbolat Dossayev, Chairman of the Board of JSC "National Managing Holding "Baiterek", signed the agreement for Kazakhstan. Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Dmitry Pankin inked the document for Russia.



As per the agreement, Kazakhstan's KazExportGarant JSC and the Eurasian Development Bank will jointly support Kazakhstani exporters in terms of insurance of export risks of products, works and services within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and beyond its borders. To this end the Eurasian Development Bank earmarked some $100 million.



"The potential for joint cooperation is enormous. Nowadays new opportunities related to export promotion and creation of joint ventures arise. It is high time to use new approaches, specific products and reciprocal credit lines. Baiterek Holding is ready to render all-round support," Mr. Dossayev said.



Additionally, Yerbolat Dossayev and CEO of the Russian Export Center Peter Fradkov signed the Memorandum of Mutual Understanding and Cooperation.