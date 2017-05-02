Baiterek Holding holds consultations with Accenture PLC in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Last week, the delegation - led by Mr Yerbolat Dossayev, Chairman of the Baiterek Holding, and in partnership with Accenture PLC - held expert consultations on improving the state's innovation policy, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Embassy to the UK.

The consultation was attended by Mr Erlan Idrissov, Kazakh Ambassador to the UK; Mr Aslanbek Amrin, Vice-Minister of Education; Mr Timur Toktabayev, Vice-Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan; Mr Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev, Chairman of JSC ‘Kazakhtelecom'; Mr Maksat Mamashev, Executive Vice-President of the Nazarbayev University; the management of the Baiterek Holding and associated organisation of the JSC ‘National Agency for Technological Development', as well as visiting experts of Accenture PLC, who have the expertise and experience in innovation development in the UK, Singapore, Qatar, the UAE, and other countries.



Participants of the event discussed the main priorities of Kazakhstan's innovation policy. They also explored contemporary trends in implementing the policy, including the open innovation principle, as well as best practices in the fields of innovation and technology transfer.



Following the consultation, experts from Kazakhstan and abroad identified key recommendations for a new national technological initiative, as well as for the reorganisation of the JSC ‘National Agency for Technological Development' business model.



Consultations were held at the Accenture PLC Centre of Innovation, with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan to the UK.