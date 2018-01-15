Baiterek Holding names new Deputy CEO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Galymzhan Tadzhiyakov has been appointed as Deputy CEO of Baiterek Holding by the decision of the Board of Directors, Kazinform has learnt from the holding's press service.

Since July 2016 Mr. Tadzhiyakov has served as Managing Director of Baiterek Holding. In his capacity he led the asset management and corporate finance teams at the holding.



Mr. Tadzhiyakov has over 15 years of experience in financial sector. He has broad experience in implementation of long-term project (investment) financing as well as organization of projects targeted to attract foreign investment.



Before joining Baiterek Holding, Mr. Tadzhiyakov served as Managing Director at Eurasian Development Bank, Assistant Vice President at Citibank Kazakhstan JSC, worked at HSBC Bank Kazakhstan JSC, Kaspi Bank JSC and ABN AMRO Bank Kazakhstan.



Galymzhan Tadzhiyakov has an honors degree from the Kazakh State Academy of Management and an MBA from the Durham University Business School.